Paul Cook joined Wigan Athletic following their relegation to League One after a poor 2016/17 season in the Championship.

Cook would have an incredible first season as he led the Latics to the League One title and FA Cup fifth-round, beating West Ham and Manchester City on their journey. Cook would leave the club following his third season upon the club's relegation from the Championship.

Wigan went about reshaping the squad immediately to secure the League One title following the appointment of Cook as manager.

Here, we take a look back on his first FIVE signings and what they are up to now.

Chey Dunkley

Chey Dunkley joined the Latics from Oxford United once his contract had expired.

Cook’s first signing would be vital to him throughout his tenure, in both League One and the Championship.

Dunkley would leave the club following their relegation from the Championship to join Sheffield Wednesday. During his time at the Owls, he was invited to play for Jamaica in the Gold Cup but turned it down. The centre-back has since left and currently plays in League One for Shrewsbury Town, having signed a two-year contract in June 2022.

Terell Thomas

Following Terell Thomas’ release from Charlton Athletic, he would join Wigan on July 1, 2017.

Thomas would struggle under Cook, as he would feature only eight times in his first season at Wigan before being sent on loan to National League side Sutton United in his second.

Thomas would be released by the Latics upon his return from that loan, and he would join AFC Wimbledon.

The Saint Lucia international currently plays for Charlton, as he returned to his first professional club to play League One football.

Gavin Massey

Gavin Massey would sign from Leyton Orient following their relegation to the National League.

Massey would spend five seasons at Wigan, being a pivotal part of the tenure under Cook. The Watford-born winger will leave the club for Port Vale in July 2022 and is still playing his football in Staffordshire.

The winger was vital to securing the League One title for Wigan in 2018 and would also feature in each game of the club’s impressive FA Cup run, playing a vital part as they beat Manchester City.

Noel Hunt

Noel Hunt would join the club on August 3rd on a one-year deal.

Hunt would be a sporadic player in their League One title campaign, featuring only 13 times through all competitions.

Wigan offered the Irish international a one-year contract extension, but Hunt would decide to join his hometown club, Waterford United, as a player assistant in May 2018.

Hunt has since retired and was most recently interim manager for Reading until the 2022/23 season, before the club appointed Ruben Selles as manager for the 2023/24 season.

Jamie Jones

On August 7, 2017, Jamie Jones joined the club on a one-year contract.

Jones would adhere himself to Wigan fans as he sold his League One title medal to raise funds for the club as they faced administration; however, the fan that bought it would give it as a gift back to Jones.

Wigan would sign Jones following his decision not to renew his contract with Stevenage, and the goalkeeper would spend six seasons at the Latics before joining Middlesbrough in July 2023.