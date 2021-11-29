Paul Cook speaks out on Macauley Bonne’s current situation at Ipswich Town

Macauley Bonne was setting Ipswich Town and League One alight not too long ago but he has now gone four games without a goal – and boss Paul Cook has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he feels the attacker might be ‘trying too hard.’

The 26-year-old joined up with the Tractor Boys in summer on a loan deal from QPR and he has looked a menace for the side ever since he joined. Despite not featuring too regularly for the Hoops – or bagging goals too regularly for them either – he has been a different level of player in the third tier.

With 19 games under his belt so far, he has bagged 11 goals – and has been one of the most prolific attackers in the entire league.

He’s current second in the highest goalscorer rankings for League One but has faltered in the last few games and has been unable to bag a single goal in his last four games.

It is perhaps the high standards he has set for himself so far that has seen some unhappy with his lack of goals in the last 360 minutes of action but even boss Paul Cook has now admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that he feels the player may be ‘trying too hard’ to get back on the scoresheet.

He said: “Macauley’s now going through that stage where probably a month ago everything he touched was turning to goals. Now all of a sudden he’s trying too hard. That’s football. Macauley just needs to get his shirt back on and go and score a goal. ”

He should certainly be back amongst the goals soon, as he has certainly proven he can bag regularly in the third tier. However, Tractor Boys’ fans will be hoping Bonne can do it sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Macauley Bonne has been one of the best players in the entire league so far this season – and this should just be a blip for the player. Every striker has moments where they don’t bag goals and it’s only four games, with plenty more fixtures to come for him to score in.

The Tractor Boys would benefit from him getting back on the scoresheet soon in their bid to get promotion back to the Championship. However, with Bonne not bagging goals, others have stepped up and proven that they can fill in when needed.