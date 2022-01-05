Paul Cook speaks out about Ipswich Town departure

Paul Cook revealed his disappointment regarding his departure from Ipswich Town in early December, in an interview with Sky Sports.

A goalless draw at home to Barrow in the FA Cup proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Liverpudlian, with former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna taking charge at Portman Road.

Cook, who joined the club in March 2021, was viewed as a rather exciting appointment after he enjoyed good spells with Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Guiding the Tractor Boys to a finish just outside the play-offs, the summer became a period of rebuild, with over 20 senior players departing the club.

With a lot of fresh faces coming in, and an extremely competitive third-tier line up, Ipswich endured a difficult start and they were unable to shake that off.

Speaking about the nature of his departure, Cook told Sky Sports:

“It was a rollercoaster of a nine months. I have no bitterness, football is a tough industry for managers.

“100% we should have been given longer – we were sacked after 20 league games.

“If the new ownership would’ve told me at the start if it’s not instant success, you’ll be gone, I wouldn’t have stayed, that’s my only regret.”

“I’m so disappointed because it’s a fantastic club. The fanbase, the training ground, the town itself, absolutely magnificent, they deserve success, the supporters down there are fantastic.”

The verdict

Whilst some would argue that his time was cut prematurely, others believe that it was the right decision at the right time.

Given the level of investment at Portman Road, it is no real surprise that the club were after instant success.

Cook brought in some very talented individuals at League One level, and he was struggling to get the best out of them on a consistent basis.

Cook is still a brilliant EFL manager who can enjoy excellent success, but this seemed to be a job that was not made for him.