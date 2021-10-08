Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that Sone Aluko will be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Shrewsbury Town.

The attacker was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the club’s 2-1 victory over Gillingham in midweek due to illness.

In Aluko’s absence, Ipswich managed to seal all three points in this EFL Trophy group stage fixture thanks to goals from Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to use the momentum gained from this triumph in Saturday’s showdown with Shrewsbury.

Currently 19th in the third-tier standings, Ipswich know that they will need to pick up their performance levels if they are to challenge for promotion this season.

Since joining the club in the summer transfer window, Aluko has struggled to make an impact for the Tractor Boys in League One.

Despite making five appearances for the club, the 32-year-old has yet to open his goal-scoring account.

Making reference to Aluko, Cook has admitted that the attacker has recovered from a virus and thus will be included in Ipswich’s match-day squad for their meeting with Shrewsbury.

Speaking to TWTD ahead of this clash about the former Reading man, the Ipswich boss said: “One hundred per cent [Aluko is] back and in the squad.

“Sone had a little virus for a day or two that knocked him back, and I think there’s been a lot of it around.

“I think there’s a lot, especially on the back of Covid where everyone might think if you’ve got something you’ve got Covid and sometimes it’s just a little flu symptom.

“But Sone’s over that now, he trained well yesterday, really, really well, and Sone’s someone who has been knocking on the door to play.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Ipswich as Aluko will be determined to prove his worth to Cook after overcoming an illness.

When you consider that the Nigerian has managed to provide 49 direct goal contributions in the Championship during his career, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in the third-tier of English football with the Tractor Boys.

Providing that he is able to break his goal-scoring duck in the not too distant future, Aluko could potentially emerge as a key player for Ipswich.

Capable of playing as a winger and as a second striker, Aluko’s versatility may prove to be useful for Ipswich as he could offer cover for his team-mates if they suffer injuries or pick up suspensions.