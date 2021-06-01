Paul Cook set to turn down Ipswich reunion with 29-year-old in favour of pursuing prolific striker

A Will Grigg and Paul Cook reunion doesn’t seem to be immediately on the cards at Ipswich Town this summer as the former Wigan Athletic boss is preferring a move for Charlie Wyke, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

After showing a slight resurgence in form during his loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons this past season, Grigg was linked with a move to Portman Road in April by Football Insider.

It comes as the Northern Ireland international has one year left on his contract at Sunderland but he seems to be out of favour and him moving on permanently from the Black Cats this summer would likely be the best fit for both parties.

Ipswich and Cook making a move for the 29-year-old would make sense as he was able to get a really good tune out of Grigg in the 2017/18 League One season, where he scored 19 goals in 43 games.

But according to Stuart Watson of the EADT, an ambitious swoop for soon-to-be free agent Wyke – who scored 26 goals in League One last season – is the deal that Cook is lining up ahead of reuniting with Grigg.

After his scintillating form this past season, Wyke held interest from Championship clubs according to Sky Sports and perhaps still does, but with Ipswich under new American ownership they could perhaps swoop to offer an attractive contract for League One standards and guaranteed first-team football.

The Verdict

Ipswich being in for Wyke still feels like a very unrealistic move considering there is Championship interest in him, and even though the Tractor Boys will have money to spend they still have wage regulations to manage.

Because I can see Wyke moving on to a Championship outfit, Cook would then have to look at another striker and depending on if he’s left Sunderland by then, I can see the Suffolk club trying to do a deal for Grigg.

Eight goals in 20 League One games for MK Dons is a decent record for a player who was woefully out of form for Sunderland in the last two years, and if anyone is going to get the best out of Grigg it’s got to be Cook.