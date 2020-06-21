Paul Cook reveals the reason why he didn’t enjoy Wigan’s weekend victory at Huddersfield

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has stated that he didn’t enjoy the victory over Huddersfield Town.

The Latics earned an excellent away win at another relegation rival, as they boost their chances of staying in the division for another season.

Wigan now sit three points off the relegation zone, and are in 17th place after a good run of form has seen them turn their season around and give themselves a fighting chance of survival.

However, because of the lack of atmosphere due to supporters not being allowed into the stadiums, it meant that Cook didn’t enjoy the game and even labelled it as ‘untrue’.

He insisted that it’s nothing like the normal experiences that his side would face in their matches throughout the season.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Cook said:

“Without a crowd, you don’t enjoy it at all, it’s nothing like a match day experience. It’s so surreal, it’s so strange, it’s untrue.”

The Verdict

It will always be an odd situation to play on, and it’s a good thing that Wigan won otherwise you feel as though Cook may not have been in the best of spirits considering how much he detests playing behind-closed-doors.

It’s something that has to happen, and he has to make sure that himself and the squad in front of him stay in the Championship for another season and keep themselves competitive.

The victory was magnificent and you have to feel as though it’s one that could spur them on to stay in the division for another year.