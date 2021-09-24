Paul Cook reveals early team selection news for Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town will be eager to build on their win against Lincoln City last time out in the league with a victory against Sheffield Wednesday, in what is a big game at Portman Road.

Much has been made of the sluggish start that the Tractor Boys have made this season but the win over the Imps will have given them confidence and if they can beat the Owls they will certainly suddenly be looking up.

It’s an important match, then, and Paul Cook admits that he would have liked to have named an unchanged side for the clash with the Owls, but has revealed injuries mean that Matt Penney will be among those to come into the side and obviously then stake a claim to stay there.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official website, the Town boss revealed:

“We have had an injury or two during the week which is disappointing so we won’t be naming the same starting XI.

“It would’ve been great to pick the same team again but unfortunately we can’t do that. For one disappointment, there’s always a bit of positivity. It gives somebody else a chance.

“Matt Penney comes in for Hayden Coulson which is a great opportunity for Matt against his former club. We might then make a change or two based on injuries rather than anything else.”

The Verdict

As Cook refers to, Penney was formerly a Sheffield Wednesday player and so it’s a good chance for the player to come into the fold and show his old employers what he’s got.

Ipswich give off the vibe that once they get some momentum built they are going to start soaring up the league table and they now have the chance to get that rhythm after the Lincoln win.

Cook will be eager to see them take the game to Sheffield Wednesday, then, and we’ll soon see just how things go for them in Suffolk on Saturday.

Are these 22 Ipswich Town stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Which Ipswich player has played every minute of the club's League One campaign thus far? Vaclav Hladky Cameron Burgess Lee Evans Luke Woolfenden