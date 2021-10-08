Paul Cook reacts to Macauley Bonne’s start to life at Ipswich Town

Paul Cook has joined the fans of the club in heaping praise on Macauley Bonne, telling the club’s official website it is ‘impossible’ to leave the player out of the side.

Ipswich have found themselves in a position they wouldn’t have liked to be in when the season began, with the Tractor Boys currently sat down in 19th in League One.

However, despite some of the club’s results, one shining light has been the form of the on-loan QPR man who has fired in a number of goals so far this season.

The player has taken his tally to eight so far this year, having bagged another in his side’s 2-1 loss to Accrington last week. Having started only seven for the Tractor Boys though, it puts his goals or assists as 1.08 per 90 minutes.

It’s an incredible stat and shows just how important the player has been to Ipswich so far this year – and now, his boss has shown just how delighted he is with the 25-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Macauley has come in and just taken the jersey. He has made it impossible to be left out.

“Macauley has been one of the big pluses for us in terms of, ‘when I get my chance, I’ll take it and I will keep it’. That makes it hard for the other strikers at the Club to get in.”

However, he was also delighted with some of the other attackers in his side and also said about Joe Pigott: “We want lads that are chomping at the bit and, if selected, are ready to play. He’s shown me that he’s ready if I need him to play and that’s what we want at this Club.”

The Tractor Boys then are not short of good options up-front – but for now, it looks like Macauley Bonne has the position nailed down and he shows no signs of letting up either.

The Verdict

Macauley Bonne has been a force of nature for Ipswich so far this year and it’s no wonder that his current boss is so happy with his showings.

You cannot warrant dropping the QPR man at the minute, not with the rate in which he is scoring goals. It’s a tremendous record to have already at this stage of the season and if they want to be pushing up towards the top six, then they will need Bonne to keep it up. If he can, then it could be a lot better viewing results-wise for the team as the season goes on.