Paul Cook provides injury update on Ipswich Town duo

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has provided an injury update on the fitness of James Norwood and Kane Vincent-Young to the East Anglian Daily Times ahead of his side’s game away at AFC Wimbledon.

Norwood has previously sat out his side’s last two games with a thigh injury, whilst Vincent-Young’s long awaited return from the sidelines didn’t last long as he was forced off with a hamstring issue against Wigan Athletic last month.

Both players will be hoping to get back to tip top condition ahead of the run in, with Norwood in particular still standing alone as the club’s top scorer this season despite a largely mixed campaign in front of goal for the former Tranmere Rovers man.

Speaking to the press ahead of their trip to Plough Lane, Cook had this to say on the duo:

“We’ve got 24 training this morning, including the two guys you’ve just mentioned.”

The duo have made a combined total of 23 league appearances this term and would be welcome returnees if they did indeed make the squad for Tuesday’s crunch clash with the Dons.

The Verdict

Norwood would be returning to fitness as the right time for the Tractor Boys and he will be raring to go as he seeks to add to his tally of seven goals in all competitions.

Despite his shortfalls this term, it is clear that he is still a very valuable member of the current squad and Cook will be hoping to see the best of the striker over the final batch of games.

Meanwhile Vincent-Young has been put through a lot this term and many will be hoping that he can at least get some much needed minutes under his belt before the campaign is done.

Overall their returns should be viewed as a positive as it strengthens the club’s options for the run in as they battle to achieve a top six finish.