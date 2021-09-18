Paul Cook opens up on player’s Ipswich Town departure ahead of potential Saturday reunion

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says this summer was the right time for midfielder Teddy Bishop to leave the club.

Having graduated from the club’s academy, Bishop left Ipswich in July after 18 years with the Tractor Boys, during which time he made 132 first-team appearances for the club.

That exit from Ipswich saw the 25-year-old complete a permanent move to fellow League One side Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

Bishop could therefore, now be set to come up against his former club on Saturday afternoon, when Ipswich make the trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln.

Now, ahead of that game, Cook has been reflecting on his decision to let Bishop leave Portman Road, a move he believes is the right one for all concerned.

Speaking about Bishop’s departure from the club, the Ipswich manager was quoted by The East Anglian Daily Times as saying: “Teddy’s a lovely guy. He’d been at Ipswich a period of time. We all felt a fresh start would do Teddy the world of good.

“I’m sure Teddy is enjoying his football. I’m sure he enjoyed the (5-1) win at Cambridge last week being a Cambridge lad. We wish him well in the future, but today is about Ipswich Town.

“Good luck to Teddy. Good luck to every single footballer who has left this football club. But the biggest thing for me is the players who are here now.”

Since his move to Lincoln, Bishop has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Imps, scoring once in that time.

The Verdict

Cook does seem to have a point with what he is saying about the need for a fresh start for Bishop.

With so many players coming into Portman Road this summer, you feel it would have been hard for Bishop to get the regular game time he needs at this stage of his career.

That is something he does seem to be getting at Lincoln, and as Cook says, a refresh of scenery may have given the midfielder a boost after so long at the same club with Ipswich.

It will of course be interesting to see how Bishop fares against his old club on Saturday, and his knowledge of Cook and some of his side, could be a useful asset for the Imps during this game.