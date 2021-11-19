Paul Cook offers his verdict on Sunderland ahead of Ipswich Town’s trip to the Stadium of Light

Paul Cook has managed to get Ipswich firing this season and the club are now unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions – but the boss does believe this weekend’s tie against Sunderland will prove to be a tricky test, telling TWTD that it’s ‘a cup final for teams who play Sunderland.’

The Tractor Boys didn’t get off to the best start in League One this season despite investing in the club over the summer. However, after adapting and getting some minutes into their feet, Paul Cook has managed to get his team performing well and moving up the table.

They are now sitting pretty in ninth place and can consider themselves as contenders for a top six spot in the third tier.

However, their next game could prove to be a tricky one, as they face off against Sunderland. The Black Cats have play-off and promotion hopes of their own and, although they may have fallen out of the play-off spots for now, they will fancy their chances of being back in the mix soon.

With three losses and two draws in their last five outings in all competitions, they are currently in the middle of a poor run of form. Paul Cook though is under no illusions about the task at hand this weekend to beat them, telling TWTD that they have a ‘quality manager’ and ‘quality players.’

He said: “I think you’ve only got to look at the players that Sunderland will put on the pitch tomorrow, every game is no different than for Ipswich, it’s a cup final for teams who play Sunderland.

“Sunderland have had a frighteningly good start, they’ve had a tiny little blip at the minute and they go away quickly when you’ve got a quality manager in Lee and you’ve got quality players on the pitch. Those problems will self-fix.”

Ipswich then will go into the game wary of what Sunderland are capable of doing. However, the Tractor Boys are more than capable of picking up a positive result – and, if they do, then they could find themselves one step closer to a play-off place come the end of the weekend.

The Verdict

Paul Cook has done a good job at Ipswich so far and the club are in scintillating form right now too, with only Plymouth and Rotherham doing better in the league in their last five outings. Sunderland themselves then should perhaps fear the prospect of facing off against the Tractor Boys.

Either way, it should be an intriguing clash. Paul Cook though will be hoping that despite the ability of some of the opposition players, his team can do a job on them on Saturday.