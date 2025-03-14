After a turgid run of form in recent months, the tide seems to be finally turning in Chesterfield’s favour after picking up back-to-back League wins for the first time since January, and a first away win in three months against Salford City.

At the heart of these wins is former Stockport County defender Ashley Palmer, who has recently returned to first-team action after an eight-month injury hiatus, and with his contract up in the summer, he, alongside 15 other first-teamers, are fighting for their futures.

The National League winner featured heavily in the early stages of pre-season, and it looked as though he’d have a big part to play in Chesterfield’s season, but in late July, Palmer suffered a knee injury in a friendly against Sheffield United, and following a further setback in November, he has only just returned to first-team action.

Unfortunately for Cook, Palmer’s injury was just one of many problems the Spireites have suffered across the back-four this campaign, with marquee signings Chey Dunkley and Kyle McFadzean both ruled out with long-term issues shortly after signing.

On top of that, Fulham loanee Harvey Araujo, who quickly became one of Town’s most underrated performers in his 18 League Two appearances, has been out injured since December with a knee problem.

However, the 20-year-old’s parent club made the decision not to recall him in January, so there is hope he can return to action before the end of the season.

Fellow National League winner Tyrone Williams is also out for the season, after he picked up a horrific injury at Swindon Town. The 30-year-old was just starting to find his feet in Cook’s side, but his injury has meant he has been deregistered from Chesterfield's League Two squad.

As a result of these injury concerns, the 58-year-old has been forced to use seven different centre-backs and 10 different partnerships, which has seen Town’s play-off hopes slowly fade away, but after back-to-back wins, including a 4-0 thrashing of Salford, the Blues are slowly gaining momentum.

Ash Palmer’s recent performances have helped give Town fans a glimmer of hope

Before Palmer returned to action against Colchester, Town were on a poor run of form and had won just two of their previous 11 games, and although the Blues were undone by a soft set-piece against The U’s, Palmer looked right at home after a lengthy absence, making three blocks, four interceptions and five clearances.

The former Stockport County man was also one of Town’s standouts when they picked up a much-needed win against Newport County last weekend.

Aerially dominant in both penalty areas, Palmer assisted Aribim Pepple’s winning goal with a knockdown from a corner, and he won a total of nine aerial duels, more than any other player on the pitch. The 32-year-old was voted Fans’ Man of the Match in an X poll after the final whistle.

And while Town’s attacking talent grabbed the headlines in their 4-0 away win at Salford, the Spireites helped themselves to their first clean sheet since January with Palmer putting in another solid display.

Cook was able to name the same back-four and goalkeeper for a third game in a row, which is unprecedented in Town’s injury-hit campaign.

Palmer’s partner in all three matches has been club captain Jamie Grimes, and the duo played together 26 times on the way to lifting the National League last season.

It’s no coincidence that Chesterfield have seen an uptick in form after starting a duo who have a settled partnership together.

With limited options in the back-line, it’s likely both Palmer and Grimes will continue to start matches in the immediate future, with both of their contracts up this summer.

Ash Palmer will likely earn a new deal if his form continues

Chesterfield have 16 senior contracts expiring in the summer, and Cook is likely to continue to be well-supported financially by the board, meaning a clear-out in the off-season is likely.

Even if the North Derbyshire outfit are not able to gatecrash the play-off picture in their final 11 matches, there is far from nothing to play for from the players’ point of view.

From Town’s starting XI against Salford, only Liam Mandeville, Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra, and Ryheem Sheckleford are under contract for next season, so from now until the end of the season, the players will be battling it out to earn new deals and save their Chesterfield careers, including Palmer.

Chesterfield contracted players for 2025/26 season - Via Transfermarkt Name Age Position League Two appearances (starts) Goals Assists Armando Dobra 23 Attacking midfielder 35 (30) 9 2 Liam Mandeville 28 Attacking midfielder 31 (22) 2 5 Tom Naylor 33 Defensive midfielder 31 (29) 2 6 Paddy Madden 35 Striker 20 (8) 3 1 Ryheem Sheckleford 27 Right-back 16 (14) 0 0 Chey Dunkley 33 Centre-back 9 (9) 1 0 Dylan Duffy 22 Winger 9 (6) 2 2

It’s unlikely Cook will release all 17 because it would leave the Blues with just eight senior players on the books, and of those eight, only Dunkley is a centre-back, so if Palmer and Grimes can continue their form, they could be in line for new deals.

The duo’s places in the starting XI are looking secure as Dunkley, McFadzean, Araujo, and Williams are all currently out injured, so the next 11 games will likely decide their futures but if Town can keep winning games, the out-of-contract players should have nothing to worry about.