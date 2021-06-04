Paul Cook makes Ipswich Town transfer vow after recent events

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has told the club’s official website that supporters can expect more new signings from the club in the near future as they look to follow up on the signing of Wes Burns from Fleetwood Town yesterday.

The right sided player who can play at full back or on the wing arrived at Portman Road on Thursday for an undisclosed fee as Cook secured his first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Tractor Boys.

Burns arrives as the new recruitment drive under the manager and newly installed CEO Mark Ashton kicks in, with Town looking to make a real push for promotion next term after falling short again in the season just gone.

Speaking after securing the arrival of the Fleetwood man, Cook was quick to emphasise that this is just the beginning for Ipswich as they eye further new additions:

“He’s at a great age for a player and has gained a wealth of experience playing at different clubs. He can break the lines; is a good crosser of the ball and has an eye for goal. He brings to the squad the calibre of player required here.

“Supporters were probably getting a bit anxious that we hadn’t signed anyone but the reality is that the recruitment of players is a process now.

“It’s great that Mark is now in place at the Club and working behind his desk day in, day out and I think it will be to the fore that we will start to see players coming into Ipswich Town now.”

Meanwhile several players have already departed the club for pastures new, with the likes of Luke Chambers, Alan Judge and Cole Skuse being told that they have no future at Portman Road moving into next season.

The Verdict

The signing of Burns is just the start of the Cook revolution at Ipswich and I am expecting to see a lot more players coming through the door over the coming weeks.

They need new recruits who will inject a fresh impetus into proceedings on the field of play and I think signing the Fleetwood man is a great start.

Town have inevitably been linked with a lot of names already and I personally feel that the signing of an out and out goal scorer should be viewed as a priority by Cook and co.

It will be intriguing to see who they bring in over the coming months as their recruitment has never needed to be so right as it needs to be now.