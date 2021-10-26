Paul Cook makes honest admission over Ipswich Town player

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has admitted the responsibility of the captaincy may have played a part in Lee Evans’ slow start at Portman Road.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure as the Tractor Boys have picked up in recent weeks, which is a big improvement on the tough start the team had after what was a very busy summer.

Having joined the club to link up with Cook again, Evans was given the captaincy, but Sam Morsy now has the armband after he joined on Deadline Day.

Since then, Evans’ performances have noticeably improved and the boss explained to the East Anglian Daily Times how the decision to make him skipper may have had a negative impact initially.

“I think Lee has, probably like a lot of lads, struggled to get going at times with the expectancy and everything else that comes with playing for a club of our size and captaining it.

“I think it was common knowledge that we were searching for a captain. Lee was never brought in to be captain, but Lee was probably the best candidate around at that time. It was a little bit of a heavy weight on his shoulders, shall we say.”

The verdict

Fans should appreciate this honesty from Cook and it shows how different factors can impact the players as they move to a new club and look to make an instant impact.

Clearly, things weren’t going to plan for Ipswich in the opening weeks but looking back now, that was to be expected after the ridiculously high turnover in players.

Crucially, they are clicking now, with the partnership of Evans and Morsy sure to be key as the club look to win promotion.

