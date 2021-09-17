Paul Cook makes claim over Ipswich Town squad ahead of Lincoln City clash

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has claimed to Suffolk News that he believes that a collective bond will soon be formed amongst the squad.

The Tractor Boys have had a nothing short of disastrous start to their Sky Bet League One campaign and are yet to have won a game so far this term in the competition.

As a result of this, Cook has come under increasing pressure from the stands at Portman Road, with the club having invested heavily in bringing in a host of new players during the summer transfer window just gone as they bid to get promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite their recent poor run of form, Cook was in defiant mood ahead of this weekend’s game against Lincoln City, as he made the following claim:

“Unfortunately for us the calibre we’ve signed at times look a little bit of an individual team. Good teams are not made up by just good individual players. They have a collective bond and that collective bond is something that is lacking at the minute but it’s something that will be instilled in the team shortly.”

With 19 new faces having come through the door this summer, many at the club will be growing frustrated with their current form on the field of play.

Town now face a tough trip to Sincil Bank tomorrow, which could spell even more bad news for them in the league if they don’t up their game.

The Verdict

Cook knows that the weight of the world is on his shoulders right now but you have to admire his determination to turn things round at Ipswich.

He has brought together a multi talented squad that just needs one or two wins to get them going in League One.

It was always going to take time for such a new team to function well as a unit and therefore there needs to be an element of patience involved.

However results need to pick up soon otherwise the manager faces the prospect of his job coming under threat.