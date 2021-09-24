Paul Cook makes bold Ipswich Town claim that will interest Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Sunderland

Paul Cook has stirred the pot before Ipswich Town’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend by labelling the Tractor Boys as the ‘biggest club in League One’, as well as having the best squad.

The Suffolk side have struggled so far this season and only picked up their first league victory of the campaign last weekend away at Lincoln City, moving them up to 20th in the table.

The pressure was mounting on Cook before then though after a summer of rebuilding at Portman Road which saw 19 new faces come through the door – ones who perhaps haven’t quite fully gelled yet.

League One had perhaps the most exciting summer transfer window of all the EFL leagues, with the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Portsmouth amongst other clubs all making exciting changes to their squad.

Despite their poor start to the season though, Cook still believes that his Ipswich squad is the best in the third tier, and has also made another claim that will surely pique the interest of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wigan fans.

“I just think we’re the biggest club in the league, we’re the best club in the league and I think we’ve got the best squad,” Cook said, per the EADT.

“But that would be what I think, wouldn’t it?

“If I’m sitting in Danny Cowley’s office, Lee Johnson’s office, Darren Moore’s office I’d be saying exactly the same. I’m not trying to open a football debate there.

“I just have total faith in my own club. I’m saying that out of pure loyalty to my own football club and where I’m at.

“I just want us to be as successful as we can. I want to see our fans leaving stadiums absolutely delighted like they did Sincil Bank last weekend – that’s what football is all about.”

The Verdict

Cook clearly didn’t mean to be controversial in his words however rival fans will definitely argue against what he has said.

In terms of the squad argument, it cannot be denied that Ipswich have added a heck of a lot of quality this summer and if we’re going off individuals then he probably has a case.

They haven’t struck the right notes on a regular basis so far this season though unlike the Wigan’s and Sunderland’s of this league – it’s the ‘biggest club’ comment that will likely rile opposition supporters though.

Sunderland, Wednesday, Portsmouth, Charlton and maybe some others will all debate that point until the very death but Cook will know himself he wants to get people talking with that comment and it makes tomorrow’s match an even more interesting spectacle.