Paul Cook leaves door open for further transfer business at Ipswich with update

Paul Cook has refused to rule out further additions to the Ipswich Town squad this summer despite how active the Tractor Boys have already been.

The men from Portman Road have seen a real overhaul of the squad undertaken this summer with Cook moving on a glut of the old guard and bringing in several new faces, including the likes of Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne and, more recently, Tom Carroll and Cameron Burgess.

Indeed, it’s been a really busy window and Cook says he’s really pleased with the squad he’s got, but won’t rule out further business if the right opportunity presents itself to him and the club.

Speaking to the EADT ahead of Ipswich’s clash with MK Dons this weekend, Cook said:

“When we went a week or two without signing a player people think we’re not active.

“Good clubs are always active. We never stop. It doesn’t matter what the position is, you’re always looking to strengthen.

“Have we put a squad together that’s complete, that’s final? No, we haven’t. Does that mean we’ll strengthen before the window closes? I don’t know.

“If the right opportunity offers itself, I’m sure Mark Ashton and our board will follow that through. If the right opportunity doesn’t present itself then I am so happy with the squad it’s untrue guys, I’ve got to tell you that.”

The Verdict

It’s been a top-class window on paper for Ipswich and there is real optimism around the squad but, naturally, with such a turnover of players, there have been a few gelling issues rearing their heads at the start of this campaign.

Town have just the one point from their opening three games, which is obviously disappointing, and they’ll be looking to get going up the league standings as soon as they can.

They take on MK Dons this weekend, then, and will be eager to start building momentum.

