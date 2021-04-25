Paul Cook issues scathing assessment of Ipswich squad following AFC Wimbledon stalemate

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook slammed his squad following a 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road in what was a sixth straight game without a goal for the Tractor Boys.

Just a point meant that their chances of the play-offs are all but over now after failing to dispose of the relegation-threatened Dons, who defeated Ipswich just a few weeks ago 3-0 at Plough Lane.

That meant a draw was an improvement for Cook’s side, but it’s not a game that will live long in the memory of fans who watched it.

The Suffolk side have now gone over 10 hours without a goal and there’s seemingly no end in sight to their woes, and a summer overhaul of the players seems more and more likely with every passing day.

Unlike some clubs that get the new manager bounce, Ipswich haven’t had it and Cook seems like he’s desperately hoping for the end of the season to come as quick as possible in order to shape the squad into a winning one.

And by the sounds of it not many of the players he currently has at his disposal will be sticking about as Cook tore into his team after another dismal performance.

“First half is possibly, and I’ve got to have a good memory, the worst performance of one of my teams that I have ever seen in my whole managerial career,” Cook said, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I’ve never seen a team play like that, I’ve never seen a team lack every quality on a football pitch, including the biggest one – honesty – including winning contact, winning second ball, doing basic stuff well.

“It’s so disappointing, but nothing will sort of sway me now. I’ve been of a mindset for a period of time now, probably before Marcus (Evans) left the club and the new ownership came in, with what needed to happen. The plans behind the scenes haven’t changed.

“I just feel like we’re not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to come and play at Portman Road.”

The Verdict

Scathing stuff from Cook but you can’t blame him for being angry.

With the squad on paper that Ipswich have they should be doing much better than where they currently sit and their fans will be frustrated as well and will probably echo Cook’s sentiments.

A big clear-out is needed in the next few months as the former Wigan Athletic boss looks to put his own stamp on the Tractor Boys and turn them from a non-scoring outfit into a winning one.