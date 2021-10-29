Paul Cook issues message of caution ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash v Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town have looked stronger and stronger as the League One season has drawn on so far this year, but this weekend they come up against another solid side in Plymouth and boss Paul Cook has told TWTD that he is ‘under no illusions about how difficult the game is.’

The former Wigan boss has invested heavily in the Tractor Boys squad since taking over at the third tier outfit and after a bit of a shaky start that saw the side slide down towards the bottom of the table, he has now managed to make things click and the club are now looking up the table rather than down it.

With an emphatic 4-0 win over Portsmouth followed up with a solid last minute victory over Fleetwood Town last weekend, Ipswich are in fine form heading into their tie this weekend. However, that fixture comes against Plymouth, who themselves have looked like the team to beat this campaign.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Ipswich Town players are playing at now?

1 of 28 What club does Luke Chambers now play for? Colchester Northampton Stevenage Sutton

Ryan Lowe’s side have stormed to the top of the League One table and will not want to drop any points in what should be a closely-fought title race this year.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook himself has spoken out about how difficult the game could be for his team this weekend, claiming that the Tractor Boys are ‘under no illusions’ about the task they face this Saturday – but they’ll still be hopeful of a win. Speaking to TWTD about the game, the boss said: “For us tomorrow, we’re under no illusions about how difficult the game is, Bolton 3-0, Sheffield Wednesday 3-0, they haven’t lost since the start of the season.

“There’s no luck about what Plymouth Argyle are doing. Plymouth Argyle are a very, very strong team and we’ve got our hands full tomorrow.”

Cook then acknowledges that it won’t be easy for Ipswich to keep up their good run of form – but if they can topple the league leaders in their game tomorrow, then it would be a real statement of intent that the Tractor Boys are back in business and want to try and seal a place back in the Championship by the end of this campaign.

The Verdict

Paul Cook has managed to get Ipswich ticking again it seems and over the last two games they’ve looked superb.

If they can maintain this good run of form and keep it up on a regular basis, then they will most definitely be near the top of the table come the end of the season.

It was widely expected that the Tractor Boys would challenge this year after the investment they put in over summer. Now, they have to make it count and will want to prove that they’re back on track by sealing a valuable win over league leaders Plymouth on Saturday.