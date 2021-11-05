Paul Cook issues Ipswich Town team news hint ahead of FA Cup clash v Oldham

Ipswich will face off against Oldham in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend – and boss Paul Cook is determined for his side to go far in the competition, telling TWTD that he will select a team that can help them progress through to the next round of the cup as he would like ‘a cup run.’

The Tractor Boys are finally starting to click in the third tier, having invested heavily in the squad over the summer. After initially struggling to get results, they are now regularly picking up points and have moved up to ninth in the table after a superb 4-1 win over Wycombe in their last game.

The focus for Ipswich now turns to a different competition in the FA Cup – but it doesn’t look like the side will be taking it lightly and rotating the squad to let some of their younger players have gametime, as boss Paul Cook is eager to go far in the competition.

Speaking to TWTD, he spoke about wanting to progress in the cup and wants to put together a run in the competition for his side. He said: “All I know and care about is what momentum does to any football club and when you get on a good run, you think that everything comes naturally and easy. And when you’re on a bad run, you absolutely think the opposite.

“So as I say, when the FA Cup comes along tomorrow, our team selection, as you’ll know when you get it at two o’clock, will show how we’re treating the competition. We want a cup run as simple as that.”

Ipswich have looked strong in the league and will fancy their chances against Oldham regardless of the eleven that they put out this weekend. Cook certainly won’t be considering the competition as just a chance for some of his squad players to get minutes under their belt and believes his team are well capable of competing – and will want to start by picking up the victory against the Latics and putting their name in the hat for the next round.

The Verdict

After the investment that Ipswich have made in their squad, there is no reason why the club couldn’t compete well in the FA Cup and go fairly far into the competition.

The Tractor Boys may struggle when they come up against Premier League opposition but in terms of their squad level and size in the EFL, they have a good unit and could compete against most other sides.

They can’t underestimate Oldham though – you can’t underestimate any team in a knockout competition – but they should have enough about them to see them off. If they do, then they’ll be hopeful of repeating similar in the next round.