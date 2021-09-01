Paul Cook issues first words on Sam Morsy following Ipswich Town transfer coup

Ipswich Town’s transfer window was one of the busiest of any English club in recent history, with Paul Cook re-shaping the squad of the Suffolk club massively.

The ex-Wigan Athletic manager was backed heavily by Ipswich’s new American investors ‘Gamechanger 20’ and no fewer than 19 players arrived over the course of the summer, with a similar number also departing Portman Road.

There was plenty of Championship experience acquired and on the final day of the transfer window the club made one more acquisition and it was that of Middlesbrough’s Sam Morsy.

The midfield general surprisingly decided to drop down a league to link up with the man who managed him at both Chesterfield and Wigan but it was an area that Ipswich needed to add a bit more steel in to the ball-players they already had in Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans.

It’s a transfer that has excited Ipswich fans massively and Cook has spoken out for the first time on what Morsy is going to bring to the table for the Tractor Boys.

“Samy has been involved in numerous promotions and numerous successes,” Cook told the club’s official website.

“He’s an outstanding midfielder. He adds an element to the side that we’re probably lacking at the minute.

“Samy is a leader by nature and by what he does. Samy’s leadership qualities will be there for all Ipswich Town fans to see on the pitch.”

The Verdict

With Ipswich not winning any of their first five league games, it was clear to see that something was missing from Cook’s squad despite so many signings coming through the door.

Morsy may very well be that missing link that can get the team firing – the club were missing a player in midfield who has a nasty streak and the seven-cap Egypt international has just that in his locker.

There was seemingly Championship clubs monitoring Morsy’s situation as well in the final days of the window so Ipswich have pulled off a real coup to convince him to drop down a level – especially after the start they have had.

But no season is decided after just five games and a signing like this could turn them from strugglers right now to promotion candidates once again in a few weeks.