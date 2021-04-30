Paul Cook hints at topless celebration as Ipswich look to end scoring drought

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has certainly had a fair bit to say for himself since arriving as Tractor Boys boss and his latest set of comments about a potential topless goal celebration have naturally grabbed some attention.

No really, you read that right, Town boss Cook has said that if his Ipswich side hits the back of the net this weekend against an already relegated Swindon Town side – a team that’s conceded 84 league goals already this season – he’ll get on the pitch without a shirt, though he was probably joking – well let’s hope so anyway.

Quoted by the EADT in his pre-match press conference, he said:

“Listen, if we do score I’ll run around the pitch with my top off!

“So you can tell our fans watching on iFollow to keep their eyes on the dugout for the celebration!”

The Verdict

Cook is obviously taking a swipe at his players in saying he’s that confident they won’t score at the moment he’ll happily celebrate like this but there’s surely a chance Ipswich will hit the net against a really dysfunctional Swindon side at the moment.

It’s far from the first time Cook has dug out his players this season, either, and it’s obvious that he is looking forward to shifting on a lot of them this summer and trying to build something new at Ipswich.

He’s been pretty bolshy with his comments and he’ll need to back that up with a busy summer and then results next year.

