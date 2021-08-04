Paul Cook delivers exciting Ipswich Town transfer message

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed that another six new signings could still arrive at Portman Road before the transfer window shuts later this month.

The Tractor Boys, backed by serious investment from their new owners, have been one of the busiest clubs in the country in terms of doing business this summer, with Cook totally reshaping the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Even though he has virtually brought in an entire new XI, the boss told the Totally Football League Show, as quoted by the EADT, that there’s still a lot more to come.

“I don’t think we’ve finished bringing players in, I’ve got to tell you that. There are probably another four, five or six to come in. We are, believe it or not, short on numbers and the integration is going to be key to our season without a doubt.

“To get success you have to gel as quickly as you can and win football games. We’ll concentrate on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Ipswich begin their League One campaign against Morecambe this weekend.

What was the score the last time Ipswich Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Stadium of Light 1-0 loss 2-1 win 2-1 loss 1-1

The verdict

It has been a brilliant window for Ipswich so far as the club have brought in players who should be top performers at League One level.

The ambition of the new owners has been clear to see and the prospect of bringing in up to six more new faces is going to really excite the support considering the calibre of players that have already arrived.

So, it’s going to be an interesting month ahead, although Cook’s focus now will be on the Morecambe game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.