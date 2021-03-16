Paul Cook delivers exciting insight into Ipswich Town tactical plans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has vowed to bring more attacking football to the club as they look to secure a top six finish this season.

The former Wigan chief was only appointed as Paul Lambert’s successor at the start of the month, and he has enjoyed a decent start in charge of the Tractor Boys.

Seven points from four games has lifted Ipswich into the final play-off place for now, although it’s extremely tight in the third tier.

Despite the positivity, Cook still wants more, and with the Suffolk outfit having only scored 38 goals in 33 games this season, there’s no denying that scoring goals is the main problem for Ipswich.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the 54-year-old explained how he will encourage a riskier defensive approach in order to become a bigger threat in the final third.

“I saw some really good stuff in the first 20 minutes (against Plymouth). I was really pleased with us. I thought we looked so much better going forwards.

“I think when you want to be better going forwards you’re going to leave more gaps at the back. That’s something we’re going over to see if we can get the balance right over the run-in.”

Ipswich are back in action against Fleetwood this evening.

The verdict

This should please fans, as it’s clear that the team need to do more in an attacking sense.

Cook’s record in the past suggests he has what it takes to build a team at this level that can score goals, and he does have some quality to work with at Portman Road.

Of course, these things can take time, but fans will be encouraged by Cook’s start and promotion is still possible this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.