Paul Cook delivers clear Ipswich Town transfer message

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has made it clear that new signings will be made in the coming weeks, although he insists that they will be patient in order to find the right quality to improve the team.

The Tractor Boys have been extremely busy in the past few weeks, with Cook overseeing a major transformation of the squad, whilst he has been backed financially by the new owners.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times after a pre-season win over Dartford, Cook explained the latest in terms of incomings to Portman Road.

“We are going to sign more players in this window. We are going to go the starting blocks as one of the favourites in this league to go up. As you can imagine, we’re after good players. That’s the brutal truth of it.

“We all want it done today and yesterday, none more so than myself, but if you get the right players it will be well, well worth waiting for. That’s what we’re prepared to do as a club.”

The verdict

This will be encouraging news for Ipswich fans, who will already be delighted at how the window is playing out.

Cook used the end of the previous season to assess the squad and he clearly wasn’t impressed, as he has swiftly acted to bring in some quality players who will improve the team.

But, as he says, it’s not simple to conclude deals, so there needs to be a degree of patience. Cook’s comments suggest he is very confident of more additions happening and the club are right to wait to ensure they bring in the right players.

