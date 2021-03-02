Paul Cook delivers ambitious Ipswich Town message following appointment

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has made it clear that he is targeting promotion to the Championship in the next few months.

The former Wigan chief was named as Paul Lambert’s successor at Portman Road earlier today, and he will be watching on as his new side take on Accrington Stanley tonight.

Successive victories in the previous games has lifted the Tractor Boys to eighth in League One, and Cook told the club’s official site that the aim from now until May is to ensure the club go up.

“Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it’s a challenge that everyone at the Club has a part to play in.”

As well as having confidence from the recent wins, the squad at Ipswich will take encouragement from Cook’s pedigree when it comes to taking team up.

The 54-year-old has won promotion with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan in the past, with the latter from the third tier.

A win tonight could see Ipswich end the night in the play-off places.

The verdict

This is the sort of ambitious statement that the fans will want to hear, and it shows that Cook isn’t scared of aiming high.

In fairness, there’s no reason why promotion shouldn’t be the aim, because Ipswich are close to the top six, and they have a lot of talent in their squad.

Now, it’s time for Cook and the players to deliver, and a win against Accrington would be the perfect start for the new regime.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.