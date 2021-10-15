Paul Cook confirms off-field Ipswich Town arrival

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has confirmed that Peter Reid has joined the club on a consultancy basis.

The 65-year-old is a respected figure in the game after enjoying a playing career that saw him feature for Everton and Manchester City among others, whilst he also won 13 caps for England. After that, Reid turned to management, with a notably successful spell with Sunderland the standout.

More recently, Reid had helped Cook at Wigan, offering advice to the boss as he enjoyed a positive spell with the Latics on the whole.

And, speaking to the club’s media today, Cook revealed that Reid will be taking on a similar role at Portman Road, as he explained how he can help.

“Peter coming in is great, not just for me, but the other coaching staff and the Club itself. Having people with that amount of experience at a football club can only be good.”

The immediate focus for Cook and the team will be building on the win over Shrewsbury last week when they travel to take on Cambridge tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

This seems like a smart move by Ipswich as they are backing the manager and they’re giving him the chance to work with someone who he clearly respects.

With his experience, Reid will be a valuable person for Cook to speak too for a variety or issues. The fact they have a good relationship means this will work and it shows the board have real belief in the boss.

Now though, it’s about focusing on getting wins, with the Tractor Boys needing to climb the table after a poor start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.