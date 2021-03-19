Paul Cook confirms Ipswich Town return for player after long absence

Kane Vincent-Young is set to be in an Ipswich Town squad for the first time since October 2019 when they play Portsmouth tomorrow, according to manager Paul Cook.

The 25-year-old signed for the Tractor Boys from Colchester United in 2019, but just two months into his career with the club he was struck down with a groin injury.

The victory on October 26, 2019 against Southend United was Vincent-Young’s last game as he had to undergo two groin operations between the time he picked the issue up and the end of the season.

But just as he was getting back fit for the start of this season, the former Tottenham man picked up an achilles injury which put him on the sidelines once again.

Another comeback was on the cards around December time, but a calf injury was picked up and just when it couldn’t get any worse for Vincent-Young, he suffered another setback with a knee problem.

Some Ipswich fans may have been resigned to never seeing him again, but Cook dropped the surprise news this morning that after nearly 17 months of absence, Vincent-Young is back in the Tractor Boys squad.

It will give Cook fresh options at right-back, with natural centre-half Luke Chambers playing there for most of the season but he does not have the pace that Vincent-Young can offer, whilst Wolves loanee Luke Matheson is the other selection possibility.

The Verdict

Ipswich fans will be absolutely delighted that Vincent-Young is back – he’s had such a tough time of it.

Now 25 years old, Vincent-Young penned a four-year deal with the option to extend it to a fifth year back in 2019, which shows the kind of talent that Ipswich believe he has, and in his time at Colchester he was arguably the best full-back/wing-back in League Two.

Will he be the same player after all these nagging issues? It remains to be seen, but it’s incredibly exciting for Ipswich to have him back as an option again and if he still possesses all the ability he did before his injury troubles, then he will be a crucial addition to the squad for the rest of the season.