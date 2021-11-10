Paul Cook clears up Kane Vincent-Young’s current situation at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that Kane Vincent-Young suffered a shoulder injury in last night’s clash with Colchester United.

The right-back was selected to start in this particular fixture by Cook who opted to make a number of changes to his side following the club’s 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup last weekend.

Vincent-Young would have been hoping to impress his boss by producing an eye-catching performance against Colchester.

However, despite showing glimpses of his talent in this fixture, the 25-year-old was substituted at half-time after picking up a knock at Portman Road.

Ipswich booked their place in the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy by securing a penalty shoot-out victory over Colchester United.

Sone Aluko netted what turned out to be the winning spot-kick for his side as the Tractor Boys extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to three games.

Following his side’s victory over Colchester, Cook shared an update on Vincent-Young’s injury.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about the right-back, the Ipswich boss said: “Some lads just have periods of bad luck.

“We can see at times what an attacking threat he is going forwards.

“Unfortunately he just keeps getting these injuries.

“It’s his shoulder again.

“He had a problem with his shoulder before.

“No-one wants to be injured.

“Kane’s a really, really good lad, he’s a very popular member of our squad.

“Let’s see how he is.”

The Verdict

For Vincent-Young’s sake, he will be hoping that this latest issue is not that serious as he has missed a considerable chunk of football since moving to Ipswich in 2019.

As a result of several injury setbacks, the defender was forced to watch on from the sidelines for 17 months before finally making his return to action in March 2021.

If Vincent-Young is unable to play in Ipswich’s clash with Oxford United, Cook is expected to turn to Janoi Donacien for inspiration.

The 28-year-old made his return to action following a bout of illness during the club’s clash with Oldham last weekend and will be determined to deliver the goods against the Yellows.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in the third-tier, Donacien could potentially help his side secure a positive result on Saturday if he produces another solid display at this level.