Paul Cook calls for patience after slow start for Ipswich

Paul Cook has warned Ipswich Town supporters that they might have to wait a while longer for their star studded side to get their first league win of the season.

The former Wigan Athletic manager spoke to the club’s media team ahead of their hosting of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

He said: “We’ve got a good squad, we’ve got depth.

“Good teams aren’t put together over five games and are one transfer window. We’ve made more signings than probably any club in history and it’s going to take a little bit of time.

“It’s a difficult game tomorrow.” he added.

The Tractor Boys have brought 19 players through the door this summer, assembling one of the best squads in third tier history on paper but football is played on grass and winless from their opening five Cook needs to get a win under his belt sooner rather than later.

Ipswich have taken the lead in all of their last three outings, suggesting that they will find a hot streak soon, however they have conceded the joint most in the division which is a cause for concern for Cook.

Saturday’s opponents Bolton have made an impressive start to life in League One and were unlucky not to take all three points when they hosted Burton Albion on Monday evening. Ian Evatt will be eyeing an upset.

The Verdict

Bolton have looked very impressive so far, but they would love to have half the individual quality in their lineup that Ipswich may have at Portman Road on Saturday.

A solid defensive display will hold the key for the Tractor Boys, the Trotters have been free-scoring this season bagging the fourth most in the division however are now goalless in their last two league outings.

It is only a matter of time before Town get going under Paul Cook and a partisan home crowd at Portman Road should inspire the side to their first victory. Evatt’s men can only do so much if Ipswich are on it and with the added motivation of headline deadline day signings, Saturday should be the day the hosts get the monkey off their back.