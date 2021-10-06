Paul Cook at Ipswich Town: His one best moment and one worst moment at the Tractor Boys so far

It’s fair to say that Paul Cook’s time at Ipswich Town so far hasn’t exactly been sparkling.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man was brought in to replace Paul Lambert in the dugout at Portman Road with the initial goal of getting the Tractor Boys into the League One play-offs.

Cook couldn’t do that though as Ipswich won just four of their last 16 matches of the campaign, including a run of six matches in a row without scoring and that form prompted a massive summer rebuild.

Backed by the club’s new owners, Cook signed 19 new players but they have not clicked as of yet, with just two victories in their first 10 league matches this season.

With Cook now hitting the seven month mark as manager of Ipswich, let’s look at his best and worst moment so far whilst being in charge.

BEST: 6-0 drubbing of Doncaster

Despite making some eye-catching signings, Ipswich really struggled for results at the start of the season, and at the seventh time of asking they claimed their first victory when defeating Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

A first home win was still being sought though but they did it last week in the most emphatic fashion against Doncaster Rovers.

The Tractor Boys were 2-0 up at the break but they really turned it up a notch in the second 45 minutes, scoring four goals in the space of eight minutes to run out 6-0 winners against a hapless Donny.

Cook will have been delighted and he would have expected a string of winning performances following that – but he was let down just days later with a loss to Accrington Stanley.

WORST: 5-2 loss to Bolton

Having failed to win their first five matches of the 2021-22 season, Ipswich welcomed Bolton Wanderers to Portman Road knowing that the Trotters concede goals just as much as they score them.

Unfortunately on this September though they more-than outscored Ipswich on their own turf, running out convincing 5-2 winners.

It was a high-scoring first half encounter which saw Bolton go in 3-2 to the good, but Ipswich were unable to get back into it in the second half with further goals from Josh Sheehan and George Johnston saw frustrations grow around the crowd in Suffolk.

Cook will be hoping that there’s no more results like that going forward – just one loss in four matches since then is an improvement and when the international break ends he will be hoping his new-look squad really kicks on.