Paul Cook announces double Ipswich Town boost ahead of Doncaster clash

Paul Cook could be set to hand Sam Morsy his Ipswich Town debut against Doncaster Rovers tomorrow evening – and Kyle Edwards could also return from injury.

The Tractor Boys have won just one league game so far this season and they needed a blunder from Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to secure a point at Portman Road on Saturday against the Owls.

Cook has yet to settle on a best 11 from his stacked squad and now his selection headache is set to be increased with the arrival of Morsy.

The summer signing from Middlesbrough has served a three-match ban that he acquired in his final game for the Teessiders and he could walk straight in to Cook’s midfield.

That’s not the only boost that the Suffolk side have received as another summer signing in Edwards, who has missed the last three league matches through injury, is also set to return to the squad and Cook is delighted that he is able to bring bodies back into the fold.

“Samy is always champing at the bit,” Cook said on the Egypt international’s availability, per the East Anglian Daily Times.

“He’s a really good lad. He’s captained the clubs I’ve been with him at. I know Samy inside out and Samy knows me inside out.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a winner and he’ll want to win desperately for Ipswich Town Football Club. He’s a massive addition to the squad.

“I think Kyle Edwards will be available too, So we are getting stronger now.”

The Verdict

Morsy now being available could give Ipswich the rocket they need to kick-start their campaign.

The Tractor Boys have definitely been missing an influential figure in the engine room – Rekeem Harper, Tom Carroll and Lee Evans are all talented but none of them are real leaders like Morsy.

Cook definitely needs to figure out his best starting 11 though soon because just one league win so far this season is poor and for a squad with the abilities on paper that he has it’s not acceptable.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pick up their first home victory of the campaign tomorrow against Rovers and for them to go on a run of good results following that.