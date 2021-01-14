Paul Cook and Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri still hasn’t named a permanent manager after sacking Tony Pulis at the end of the December.

Even though the team were struggling, it was a brave call from the Owls chief, especially as he didn’t have a replacement lined up to take over immediately. Instead, Neil Thompson took over, and he has been in charge for three successive wins in all competitions.

However, the search for a new boss continues, and it has been revealed that former Wigan boss Paul Cook has officially applied for the vacancy.

The 53-year-old is favourite for the role, and here we provide the latest as to whether Cook will get the job.

What do we know so far?

We know that Wednesday need a new manager, and we know that Cook wants the job.

On paper, he seems like an ideal fit. The former Portsmouth boss has worked under tough situations in the past, and he has proven himself in the Championship with the Latics.

Despite that, Chansiri is in no rush to name a permanent successor, whilst Thompson surely has to come into consideration after his positive start.

Is it likely to happen this month?

Well, there’s no obvious obstacles to prevent this from happening.

Cook is out of work, desperate to get back into football and he would love to get the opportunity to turn a huge club like Wednesday around.

So, you’d have to say yes. Chansiri will surely give Cook an interview, and with his CV, he has every chance of landing the role if he impresses and can work alongside the unpredictable owner. All should become clear in the coming weeks.