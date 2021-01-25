Paul Arriola and Swansea City: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Swansea City have previously been interested in a deal to sign DC United midfielder Paul Arriola according to The Washington Post.

Any potential agreement between both clubs was due to be a loan deal, with the Swans recently adding Jordan Morris to their side on a temporary basis earlier in the January transfer window.

Arriola has made 72 appearances for DC United since signing for the American side in 2017, and has chipped in with 14 goals and 13 assists in his time with the club.

Swans’ chief executive Julian Winter has recently revealed to BBC Radio Wales that Arriola is a player that the club are keeping tabs on, but there is no negotiations ongoing at this moment in time.

“He is a name on a list but we are not talking.”

Swansea are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are seven points adrift of league-leaders Norwich City after their opening 24 matches in this year’s campaign.

The Swans are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Brentford at the Liberty Stadium, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Steve Cooper’s men.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

This could be a deal that rambles on until Deadline Day it seems. It’s good to hear Winter issuing an update on Swansea’s rumoured interest in signing Arriola, but a deal doesn’t seem as though it’s close.

Steve Cooper’s side could certainly benefit from adding depth to their current options, as squad rotation is always important for a team that are challenging for promotion into the Premier League.

It does seem as though he could soon make the move to Swansea, but at this moment in time, the club are clearly looking at other alternatives before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Only time will tell on this potential deal, but Winter’s update will provide the Swansea City with some clarity on their rumoured interest heading towards the closing stages of this month’s transfer window.