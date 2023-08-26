Highlights Leicester City are open to letting Patson Daka leave if their asking price of £23 million is met.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leicester City have already seen a number of high profile departures over the course of this summer's transfer window.

The likes of Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Ayoze Perez, Calgar Soyuncu and James Maddison have all departed the club for pastures new since the end of the previous campaign.

However, it seems the big name exits may not be stopping there just yet, as we enter the final few days of the window, with Patson Daka another being heavily linked with a move away.

The striker has scored 15 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions since joining the Foxes from Red Bull Salzburg back in the summer of 2021, for a reported £23million fee, though he is yet to make an appearance during the current campaign.

Now though, it looks as though the Zambia international could be on the move again, with plenty of speculation currently surrounding his future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest updates surrounding Daka's future, and his potential move away from Leicester.

Leicester set Patson Daka asking price

It seems as though Leicester are willing to let Daka leave this summer, providing their demands for the sale of the striker are met by interested clubs.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Foxes would be willing to let the 24-year-old leave before Friday night's deadline, for a fee of £23million, which would of course see them break even with the fee they were said to have paid for him two years.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Daka's contract with Leicester, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season, and ensuring the Foxes are in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

Everton approach for Daka knocked back

One club who have been linked with a move for Daka over the course of the summer are Everton, although it seems they may be left disappointed in their pursuit of the striker.

Earlier this month, it had been reported that the Toffees were keen on a move for the 24-year-old, with manager Sean Dyche confident that Daka's attributes would fit well at Goodison Park.

However, the latest reports from The Daily Mail have now claimed that Everton saw a loan bid for Daka rejected earlier in the window, seemingly forcing the Merseyside club to look elsewhere in their search for some much needed attacking reinforcements.

Bournemouth lining up Daka bid

While Everton may have been unsuccessful with their move for Daka, it seems that the striker could still get another chance to show what he can do in the top-flight of English football, this time with Bournemouth.

According to the same report from The Daily Mail, the Cherries are now preparing a move of their own for Daka after Everton failed to get a deal done, with the South Coast club apparently set to step-up their interest in this final week of the window.

It is suggested that Bournemouth will offer a fee in the region of £25million for Daka, which would of course meet Leicester's apparent valuation of the striker, meaning he could seemingly find himself as the next new addition to Andoni Iraola's first-team squad.