With just days left of the summer transfer window, the future of Leicester City's Patson Daka hangs in the balance.

The Zambian forward has not featured for the Foxes yet this season amid links with a move to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's side have not missed a beat without him, winning all of their first four Championship games to lead the second tier table.

However, it remains to be seen whether Daka will still be a Leicester player once the window has slammed shut.

Who is interested in signing Patson Daka?

Media reports suggest that there has been interest in the 24-year-old from two Premier League clubs in particular.

The Daily Mail have suggested that Bournemouth are the most serious contenders for Daka's signature, with the Cherries prepared to meet Leicester's £25million asking price.

The same report indicated that Everton have already seen a loan offer rejected for the attacker, with the Foxes keen to secure a permanent transfer if they are to let him leave.

The transfer saga took another twist at the weekend, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Bournemouth have made an offer to loan Daka with an option to buy - something that Leicester are not looking to accept.

Nixon also suggested that Everton have moved on to other transfer targets.

Burnley join the race

According to talkSPORT, Burnley have joined the race for Daka.

The Leicester forward is said to be on Vincent Kompany's transfer list in the final week of the window but he is keen on AC Milan's Divock Origi as well and it appears the latter is a higher priority target.

Are Leicester interested in selling Daka?

The rejection of the loan offers for Daka appears to indicate that Leicester are not desperate to get him out of the door and will hold out for what they feel is an acceptable offer for the Zambian.

Maresca has admitted that Daka and other Leicester players who have been left out of his matchday squads so far due to speculation about their futures.

With Timothy Castagne recently completing a move to Fulham, there is arguably now even less financial pressure on Leicester to sell.

It would appear that it will take a sizeable permanent offer from Bournemouth to encourage the Foxes to part with Daka before the transfer window closes.

What other transfer business could Leicester do before the window closes?

Having completed the loan signing of winger Yunus Akgun from Galatasaray, Leicester may well have found a replacement for Daka already.

The Turkish attacker is Leicester's seventh new addition of the summer, and given their strong start to the campaign they may well be hoping for a quiet end to the window.

Having lost key players this summer following relegation from the Premier League in the shape of Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, Maresca will surely be keen to rebuff potential interest in the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Left-back Luke Thomas has been linked with a loan move to Championship rivals Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Wilfried Ndidi, but the Foxes were forced two name two goalkeepers on the bench in their 2-1 win at Rotherham United on Saturday, showing their squad is currently being stretched to the limit.

What shape their squad is in come next weekend's home fixture against Hull City could well determine how long Maresca and his team are able to maintain their title charge.