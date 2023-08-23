Highlights Leicester City have had a strong start to the season despite potential player departures, showing little hangover from relegation.

Everton's poor start to the season has highlighted their need for reinforcements in the forward line, with Patson Daka rumored as a potential target.

Patson Daka is currently earning £75,000 per week at Leicester City and has a long contract with no release clause, giving Leicester power in any transfer negotiations.

Leicester City have enjoyed the perfect start back to life in the second tier after relegation, starting the season with three wins from three and showing very little signs of a hangover from last season.

This perfect start will certainly ease the pain for Foxes supporters who could still see a number of high-reputation players leave between now and the deadline on September 1st.

Having already lost the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu across the summer for either substantial fees or upon the expiration of their respective contracts, the future still remains unclear for the likes of Wilfred Ndidi linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days, as well as Patson Daka.

Everton linked with Patson Daka

The Toffees have got off to the worst possible start in their Premier League season, losing 1-0 at home to Fulham despite creating 19 openings, as well as an abysmal showing in a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche's forward line has come under scrutiny for some time now, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin only recently getting back to full fitness before he was taken off due to a facial injury after clashing with Emi Martinez at Villa Park. Neal Maupay's record as a back-up doesn't thrill many either, with just one goal in his Everton career so far.

After deciding to sell Ellis Simms to Coventry last month, the Blues are in need of reinforcements, and the Zambian has been linked as a potential target alongside Southampton's Che Adams.

However, the Merseysiders are said to face competition with French outfit AS Monaco for his signature.

L'Equipe report that Daka is said to be keen on a move to Monaco, but no agreement has been made, which is a boost to Everton's chances. Football Insider claim that 'Les Rouge et Blanc' have turned their full attention to the Zambian, after talks with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun collapsed.

How much is Patson Daka earning at Leicester City?

All estimated figures used are from Capology.

Amid the interest, Football League World takes a look at the potential financial ramifications a deal for Daka would have on the Goodison Park club.

The current contract Daka is said to be on is still his initial one from his move across Europe from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, where he was signed by Brendan Rodgers.

Daka has scored 15 times in 74 appearances for the Foxes.

According to Capology, Daka earns £75,000 per week, and at present is the Foxes' fifth-highest earner behind Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare and Ricardo Pereira. To add more context, Vardy is reportedly on £140,000 per week.

During his time at the King Power Stadium to date, Daka has earned an estimated £7.8m, and if he was to stick around for the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2026, the Zambian would earn a further £11.7m.

Crucially for Leicester, these figures state there is no release clause in the striker's contract, and with a long length remaining on his deal, this gives Enzo Maresca and the club hierarchy a significant amount of power when facing any incoming bids.

Daka hasn't featured in any of Leicester's opening games, which could be a sign that his days are numbered. It is definitely worth casting an eye on this transfer saga.