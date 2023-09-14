Highlights Leicester City's forward options, including Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, are exceptional compared to other Championship teams.

Patson Daka was linked with moves to Bournemouth and AC Milan, but ultimately stayed with Leicester after potential loan deals fell through.

Despite not featuring much this season, Maresca believes Daka has a role to play due to his speed and versatility, and the injury to Tom Cannon may give him more opportunities.

Leicester City have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the possible selection in head coach Enzo Maresca's forward areas.

Compared to the rest of the Championship, the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and the latest recruit of Tom Cannon is in a different league on paper. However, only one centre-forward has been deployed from the off in all five league games so far, as a result of the Italian's preferred tactical approach.

The Nigerian Iheanacho has started four of those, with Vardy's only appearance from minute one coming in the 2-1 opening day win against local rivals Coventry.

Meanwhile, Daka was constantly linked with a potential move away from the King Power Stadium throughout the summer window, but will now remain in the thoughts of his new head coach after two deals in the dying embers collapsed.

Which teams were linked with a move for Patson Daka?

There were a number of clubs linked with a potential deal involving the Zambian international, who has been at Leicester since the summer of 2021 after joining from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg for a £22m fee.

Whilst there was interest from both Everton and AS Monaco, the closest Daka came to leaving the East Midlands was on Deadline Day amid loan interest from both AC Milan and AFC Bournemouth.

However, respective moves to the Italian giants or South Coast were called off, leaving the centre-forward as part of Maresca's plans in the short-term at least.

What has been said about Patson Daka?

Ahead of Leicester's trip to fellow relegated outfit Southampton, the former Manchester City assistant has revealed his stance on the attacker's immediate future, saying that he will have a part to play in the coming months as a result of varying tactics depending on opponents, as per Leicestershire Live.

“He was one of the players who could leave but it doesn’t happen,” Maresca stated.

“Now he’s here, he’s with us, and for me he’s one of the players. If we need him, we will use him.

“He’s a quick player, he can attack in behind, run in behind. He can also link in the way we want to play. He’s a complete player for us. If we need him, we’re going to use him.

Maresca was also quick to recognise the Zambian's positivity, despite not featuring so far this campaign: “First of all he’s a good guy. It’s unbelievable, he’s always laughing and positive even if he didn’t play with us this year. Now the transfer window is closed, there’s no problems.”

The former Chelsea boss and current Zambian National Team manager, Avram Grant believes Leicester should provide Daka with a clean slate following the closure of the window.

"I hope he will play more because Leicester City didn’t play him because he wanted to go. I’m sure that he will play more for his club because he is a natural scorer and he could help them,” Grant stated.

Will Patson Daka feature regularly again for Leicester City?

Despite the aforementioned Vardy and Iheanacho featuring in some part through the infancy of this campaign, as Leicester have only suffered one defeat to Hull City, neither have scored a league goal.

Daka will feel that if given the opportunity, he has a point to prove not just to his new boss, but also to the fans who have only seen him find the net 15 times in 74 outings.

As touched upon by Maresca, the pace and power Daka possesses will allow Leicester to stretch defences and get in behind more frequently, something which hasn't been utilised as much so far, as various opponents have paid the front line an awful amount of respect, which the Foxes have had to break down patiently.

Daka also may be ahead of Cannon in the pecking order, after the Deadline Day signing has sustained an injury, with Maresca unable to state how long he is sidelined for.