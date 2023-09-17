Leicester City striker Patson Daka remained at the club this summer despite significant transfer interest from elsewhere.

Daka was linked with the likes of Everton, Monaco, AC Milan and Bournemouth this summer, but he will be staying at the King Power Stadium after a move failed to materialise during the transfer window.

It has been tough for Daka since his £23 million move from Red Bull Salzburg in June 2021 and he has struggled down to nail down a place in the starting line-up, scoring 15 goals in 74 appearances for the club.

Daka is yet to feature for the Foxes so far this season, but manager Enzo Maresca insists the 24-year-old is part of his plans.

"He was one of the players who could leave but it doesn’t happen," Maresca told Leicestershire Live.

"Now he’s here, he’s with us, and for me he’s one of the players. If we need him, we will use him.

"He’s a quick player, he can attack in behind, run in behind. He can also link in the way we want to play. He’s a complete player for us. If we need him, we’re going to use him.

"First of all he’s a good guy. It’s unbelievable, he’s always laughing and positive even if he didn’t play with us this year. Now the transfer window is closed, there’s no problems."

Daka faces competition for places from the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, while the deadline day signing of Tom Cannon from Everton for a fee of around £7.5 million further strenghtens Maresca's attacking options.

What is Patson Daka's weekly wage at Leicester City?

According to Capology, Daka earns £75,000 per week and £3,900,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

Daka receives the same as team mates Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi, while Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira (both £80,000 per week) and Vardy (£140,000 per week) are the only players who are paid more than striker.

Predicted transfer value

Daka is reportedly valued at £25 million by Leicester, but that appeared to be a stumbling block during the summer transfer window and they may need to lower their asking price if they want to cash in on him in January.

There is no doubt that Daka is a player with a lot of potential, and he showed glimpses of his ability for the Foxes in the top flight, but that is a high valuation for a player who has failed to perform consistently since his arrival at the King Power Stadium.

Daka seems unlikely to be a regular for Maresca's side this season which could reduce his price even further and while it is understandable that Leicester would like to recoup the fee they paid for him, an asking price of around £15 million would be fair.

What is Patson Daka's contract situation at Leicester City?

Daka signed a five-year contract when he joined the Foxes in 2021, meaning he still has three years remaining on his deal.

While Leicester may need to lower their £25 million asking price slightly, Daka's contract situation does put the club in a strong negotiating position and allows them to demand a higher fee.

It will be intriguing to see whether Daka features more regularly for Maresca's side now the transfer window is closed, but it seems likely the striker's future will once again be the subject of speculation in January.