Patrick Vieira may well find himself back in the English management game with reports linking him with the head coach vacancy at Championship outfit Leeds United.

The Frenchman started his senior management career at New York City FC, spending two years in the USA and impressing heavily before making the trip over the Atlantic Ocean to French outfit Nice.

After two-and-a-half years on the French Riviera, he was sacked - though Crystal Palace came calling soon after to make him their gaffer. 74 games resulted in 22 wins, guiding the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals; however, a twelve-game winless streak including three without even a shot on target saw him replaced by Roy Hodgson.

It would be hard to believe that Vieira would find a job back in the English game after his downfall in south London, but according to a report by the Daily Mail, it appears that Vieira could well be in a three-way tussle to secure the job.

Why are Leeds interested in Patrick Vieira?

The report says that Vieira has emerged as a serious contender for Leeds' board after it was confirmed that Sam Allardyce wouldn't stay on after his horror spell.

Leeds officials are supposedly meeting candidates for the role this week, with Vieira being high up on their list. Elsewhere, Scott Parker and Daniel Farke have both been linked, and having already achieved Championship promotion so far in their careers, could further rival Vieira for the role.

However, Vieira's eagerness to get back into the management game could thrust him higher than other candidates, especially after leading Palace to a respectable finish last season.

Why would Patrick Vieira and Leeds United be a good fit?

With the Yorkshire outfit being one of the bigger teams in the Championship next season, they would need someone with a winning mentality to take over their dugout. Of course, that has happened in recent seasons - Vincent Kompany being one, as he led Burnley to an unprecedented 101-point haul as they blew away all competition in the second-tier to become the first team in a decade to hit three figures.

Furthermore, Vieira is still considered a young boss in relative career span terms, and having already had 18 months worth of experience in the top-flight, he could bring his tactical nous to the Championship - especially given that other managers such as Michael Carrick, Russell Martin, Mark Robins and more have yet to ply their trade in the Premier League.

Of course, Vieira's style of play is a big plus too. We saw how Leeds failed to adapt to Allardyce's demands in the final stretch of the season, with their attacking nature suiting former bosses Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch to a tee - this current stack of Leeds players would need an attack-minded coach to tailor their needs, unless an immediate upheaval of the squad is sanctioned.