Highlights Farke needs to address recent defensive issues as Leeds aim to bounce back from crucial defeat against Coventry City.

Potential absence of key players like Ampadu due to illness could impact Leeds' lineup against Sunderland.

Summerville and Bamford remain crucial attacking threats for Leeds as they look to secure promotion with pivotal fixtures ahead.

Leeds United host Sunderland on Tuesday evening, with Daniel Farke's side having lost their first league game of 2024 to Coventry City on Saturday.

The Whites entered this season among the favourites for promotion and are in the mix again, but the defeat could potentially be damaging, and they will want to get back to winning ways swiftly to apply further pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The run-in from Easter onwards is always the most critical period of the campaign, when it comes down to the crunch and fixtures come at you thick and fast, and Leeds have collected four points during the last three games, which will have some fans getting nervy.

However, the players and Farke will remain confident, with Leeds picking up 41 points from a possible 48 available since the turn of the year. Sunderland defeated Leeds in the reverse fixture, but the last time the Whites dropped any home points this season back on December 16th.

Despite the defeat in their previous fixture, some positive news came out on the injury front, with the likes of Ilia Gruev able to start, and Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts coming back well ahead of schedule, albeit from the bench.

However, there was some bad news confirmed during his pre-match press conference, with Ethan Ampadu struggling with illness and missing the last two training sessions, which could see his ever-present record come to an end as a "major doubt".

The clash against Sunderland provides them with an opportunity to overtake the likes of Leicester and Ipswich, with any dropped points crucial at this stage of the season. Changes may be in the offing with more options in wide areas available to Farke, as well as perhaps the need for some rotation due to general energy levels.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of another vital win. What changes will he make from the defeat last time out?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so for the remainder of the campaign, should he remain fit.

His clean sheets have racked up in 2024, with the Frenchman conceding just eight league goals so far this year, albeit five of those have come during the last three games, which may be of concern to Farke and his team.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealed a deadline day switch in January.

However, Roberts' injury issues have given Farke little option but to stick with Gray. Farke moved Gray out of his right-back berth in the second half against Coventry but there is a good chance he will be back in his right-back role, with Roberts unable to start just yet.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit. His partner is likely to change in light of recent injury developments, though.

Rodon has seen the player by his side chop and change a fair amount lately, but Pascal Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman, despite recent clean sheets and a long unbeaten streak with Ethan Ampadu alongside him. Rodon wasn't at his best against Cov but will look to put things right against Sunderland.

CB: Liam Cooper

Cooper has not been a frequent fixture in Leeds' lineup, despite being captain of the club, but should be given a game in the heart of Leeds' defence here, with the experienced defender required in the potential absence of both Struijk and Ampadu.

Rodon will be his partner, providing some balance with a right and left-footer at centre-back. Cooper's leadership will be key in the dressing room and on the field for the remainder of the season, though.With Struijk out for the season with surgery needed on his adductor issue, Farke has been reluctant to select either Cooper or Charlie Cresswell and has instead opted for Ampadu to be deployed alongside Rodon at the heart of his defence

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo maintain his place in the starting lineup, having impressed from the bench against Watford and from the start against Hull and Coventry, where he was among Leeds' best players on both occasions in possession.

Firpo's 2024 form makes him a crucial player for the run-in, especially as a natural left-footer down Leeds' left-hand side. He is essential for build up and interplay down the left as a width holding full-back, providing Farke's side with a better dynamic and combining well with the left-sided midfielder and left-winger.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara is a player who has come into his own of late for the Whites. With Gray filling in at right-back, and Ampadu also in the defence, he's been an automatic pick in the double-pivot. He featured heavily for Finland over the break and had an illness during Easter, and Farke substituted him at half time against Coventry, which will have helped in terms of his recovery.

He is a player who has grown into his role and is one of the most senior figures in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the run-in through the second half of the campaign as well - it highlights his importance. Kamara has more minutes in midfield than any other member of the squad, too.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back and Ampadu's illness will likely see Gruev continue alongside Kamara. He has been carrying a knock with swelling around his foot, but completed most of the weekend defeat to Coventry.

Gruev's retention as the anchoring midfielder is also crucial, with his metronomic passing keeping Leeds ticking over, and he has been one of Leeds' best performers since coming into the side. Leeds lost the possession battle against Hull, but with Gruev back in the side, it went back up to the 70% mark.

RW: Dan James

He will start again due to Willy Gnonto's recent injury, having been more of a substitute recently. Although he wasn't at his best on Saturday, with the Italian brighter when he came on late in the game. Farke confirmed Gnonto is not ready for starting minutes just yet.

James' record has been excellent for Leeds this season, scoring or assisting 20 goals and becoming a key player for Farke, including a stunning goal from near the halfway line against Hull. He will face a Sunderland side who lack pace in the left-back area, and will be hoping he can stretch them in behind.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb in attack for Farke, linking with James, Gnonto, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, particularly in terms of chances created and assists.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances this season have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay with Summerville particularly crucial, whilst also having more freedom to pull defenders around wherever he pleases. The Frenchman carries so much threat for Leeds and is likely to be decisive between now and Southampton on final day.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Another decisive player who has performed superbly in the games since the international break, Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 18 goals and created a further nine assists this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Summerville can do little wrong at the moment. He is one of the most feared wingers in the league currently and his nomination for Championship Player of the Year award cements that. Few players in the squad look like they have benefitted from the international break more than Summerville, with the Dutchman electric over Easter Weekend, as the key contributor in four potentially pivotal points, and despite not contributing to anything against Cov, he was still a nuisance at the CBS Arena.

CF: Patrick Bamford

Despite blanking in his last four games, Bamford has enormous credit in the bank for both his goals and general contribution to the team in attack. His pressing, intensity, and hold up play has given Leeds the platform the side needs to build from, with Farke particularly vociferous of Bamford and saying the same things in his press conference.

His confidence was up in the middle of a recent purple patch, but he is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front despite quality substitute appearances from Mateo Joseph. His line-leading qualities make the ball stick in attack, but Joseph will certainly be breathing down his neck for the final five games of the campaign, and for another positive cameo against Coventry.