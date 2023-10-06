Highlights Patrick Roberts has struggled to find the back of the net this season, but his versatility and creative contributions make him an important asset for Sunderland.

Roberts has impressed with his passing accuracy and ability to retain possession, standing out among his fellow attackers.

While goals and assists are important, Roberts' overall contributions to the team shouldn't be overlooked, and losing him would be a blow for Sunderland.

The future of Patrick Roberts has been a major talking point at the Stadium of Light with the winger looking to take the Championship by storm once again.

The star player has seemingly settled at Sunderland after a turbulent few years with the 26-year-old struggling to make an impact at the likes of Norwich City, Derby County and French side Troyes.

Now on Wearside, Roberts and co. are flying with the Black Cats mounting back-to-back play-off charges after last season's semi-final heartbreak.

Sunderland find themselves in fourth place after the opening 10 league matches of the campaign, recording six victories to cement their place as early promotion contenders.

A run of five wins in their last six outings has certainly paved the way with convincing results against Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday appeasing the Sunderland faithful.

One of the top scorers in the division too, it is only right to take a look at one of the Black Cats' key performers within the attacking quartet and find out exactly why a recently relegated Premier League side are interested in acquiring his services.

How has Patrick Roberts performed this season?

Scoring five goals and seven assists last term, an impressive return for a player lacking final product in the years prior, it is obvious Roberts will want to maintain, if not improve, on such record this time round.

However, partly due to injury, the 26-year-old winger has been unable to get off the mark so far this campaign in eight outings, five of which coming as starts. In fact, Roberts currently is the joint-worst performing attacker, alongside Alex Prithchard, in terms of XG with a -1.2 return with just 25% of his 12 shots being on target.

While the numbers look lacklustre on face value, Roberts adds a lot more to the dynamic than just goals and assists.

His versatility has become a valued asset with Tony Mowbray's tactical flexibility and need to adapt in the face of injuries has meant Roberts has featured across the right-hand side, in both attacking and conservative setups, as well as operating in a more central role on occasion.

His in-game contributions, meanwhile, has seen the Fulham academy graduate continue to possess a serious creative threat as well as his love to beat his man, averaging 1.8 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per game, according to WhoScored - numbers which are only bettered across both stats by Jack Clarke with two key passes and three dribbles per 90.

Furthermore, Roberts has been instrumental in the transitions and get his team up the field in dangerous positions as quickly as possible, boasting 5.27 progressive carries and passes per game on average - a return which has only been bettered by one regular starter in Jack Clarke once again, with 8.66 progressive carries and 5.67 progressive passes.

Looking more closely at his passing, Roberts' ability to pick out a pass and retain possession is clearly highly valued by Mowbray as the third-best highest passing accuracy across the attacking frontline and best of the wingers at 83.2% - a significant difference on competitors Clarke (73.8%) and Abdoullah Ba (74.6%).

The former, however, certainly provides the most dangerous opportunities in the Sunderland eleven with an expected assist rate of 2.0 - Roberts, meanwhile, at 1.4 despite not recording an assist so far this campaign.

Roberts has shown his tenacity and willingness off the ball too, recovering 2.3 balls per game, winning possession back high up the field with their relentless attacking line looking to punish at all times. However, he is still some way off the likes off Clarke and Ba in terms of successfully winning such tackles, winning 1.34 and 0.97 per 90 respectively while Roberts falls short at 0.55 - one of the lowest in the squad.

Ultimately, goals and assists will be wanted, and needed, over the course of the campaign but the signs are there that he is still contributing in all the right ways and would be rash to place too much importance just 10 games into the campaign.

Is Patrick Roberts too important to lose for Sunderland?

While no player is irreplaceable, losing Roberts would certainly be a blow for Sunderland, especially if they cannot reach an agreement on a new contract with his existing deal set to expire this summer.

He has become an important cog in this attacking machine with it no surprise to see Southampton taking a late interest in the player this summer, but the Black Cats have been smart in their recruitment as of late, putting them in good stead regardless of Roberts' future.

Southampton continue to keep tabs on Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts, according to journalist Darren Witcoo, with the winger a long-term target of Southampton

An injury earlier in the campaign presented an opportunity for Abdoullah Ba to showcase his talent, a chance which the 20-year-old has taken with both hands after a promising start to the season.

The former Le Havre wideman has already scored two goals with an assist in six starts, scoring in the midweek clash against Watford last time out to retain his spot on the right-hand side of the midfield. The aforementioned stats, meanwhile, highlight the different dynamics the two players provide while fellow winger Jack Clarke has been a standout performer in his own right once again, scoring seven times.

Quality of depth will, and has, shown to be pivotal for Sunderland and has ultimately shown that departure of one player, even the likes of former goalscorer Ross Stewart, will not derail their season with a top-six finish looking likely.