Patrick Roberts shares message after completing Sunderland switch from Man City

Patrick Roberts has taken to Instagram to share a message after sealing a permanent move to Sunderland yesterday.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the Black Cats have signed Roberts on an initial six-month contract after reaching an agreement with Manchester City over the winger.

Sunderland will have an option to extend the 24-year-old’s stay following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having recently been heavily linked with a move to the club, Roberts will now be determined to showcase his talent to Sunderland’s supporters in their upcoming fixtures.

Loaned out by City to French side Troyes during the previous transfer window, the winger failed to make a positive impact in the first half of the season.

Limited to just two appearances in all competitions, Roberts was recalled from his stint by the reigning Premier League champions in order to facilitate a move to the Black Cats.

Having completed a switch to Sunderland, it will be interesting to see whether the former Fulham man will feature for his new side in their clash with Portsmouth this afternoon.

Ahead of this fixture, Roberts has taken to Instagram to share a message.

The winger posted: “New year, new start.

“Thank you for the warm welcome @sunderlandafcofficial.“

The Verdict

Following a frustrating spell at City in which he made three senior appearances for the club, Roberts will be desperate to kick-start his career at Sunderland.

During various loan spells in the Championship, the winger struggled with his consistency as he only produced eight direct goal contributions in 52 appearances.

By dropping down to the third-tier, there is no reason why Roberts cannot go on to make a positive impact for Sunderland at this level.

Providing that Roberts plays an influential role in the Black Cats’ promotion push, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they opt to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be hoping that Roberts’ arrival will force the likes of Lynden Gooch, Leon Dajaku and Aiden O’Brien to step up their performance levels due to the added competition that the winger will provide.