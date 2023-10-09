Highlights Sunderland suffered a disappointing 4-0 loss to Middlesbrough, but fans and players recognize the turning point was the controversial red card.

Despite the setback, Sunderland remains in a good position in the league and there is still a lot of football to be played.

The team is focused on bouncing back from the defeat and will use the upcoming two-week break to regroup and improve.

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts insists the side will recover from their disappointing 4-0 loss to rivals Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Sunderland fall to heavy Middlesbrough defeat

On paper, the four-goal defeat looks awful for the Black Cats, but those who watched the game know it doesn’t tell the whole story, as Dan Neil was controversially sent off at the end of the first half when the game was goalless.

After that, Boro deserve huge credit for the way they capitalised on that one-man advantage, as they were ruthless in the second half.

Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks put Boro in a commanding position, before Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss made it a great afternoon for Michael Carrick’s side, who have now won four on the bounce.

For Sunderland, it was quite simply a bad day at the office, but it was a setback for the Wearside outfit, who had been in good form going into the clash.

Patrick Roberts sends Sunderland message

Of course, the fans recognise the turning point in the game came with Neil’s dismissal, and they are understandably frustrated, along with Mowbray, at the manner of that second yellow.

Due to that though, there won’t be too much disappointment from the fans to the players, as they know it was just one of those days.

Taking to social media, Roberts was already looking ahead, as he simply put a three-word message that reflected on the loss by putting ‘we’ll bounce back’.

How big a setback was this Sunderland defeat?

This was a tough day for Sunderland, and the fans were understandably angry at the referee, and there’s no denying that the Neil red card changed the whole game.

With Leicester and Ipswich once again winning, it means the gap to the top two has widened, which is a slight concern, but there’s still a lot of football to play.

As well as that, those below Mowbray’s men have gained over the weekend, but Sunderland will still be satisfied with the position they are in heading into the international break.

In the bigger picture though, Mowbray won’t be overly concerned, and he will have faith in his team to react in the right way, which is exactly what they have done in the past since he was appointed.

What next for Sunderland?

The beauty of the Championship is that it’s a long, demanding league, so it’s not about overreacting to one defeat, and the Black Cats will be eager to put things right against Stoke in just under two weeks' time.

Again, the performance against Boro wasn’t a disaster, even if they were poor defensively at times in the second half.

Now though, Mowbray and the coaching staff will have two full weeks of training with most of the squad, and that will be vital for some of the newer recruits to continue to bed in, and to gain a better understanding of what the boss wants.

Even at this early stage, you sense that this could be a memorable season for Sunderland, and, as Robert shows, they will be determined to prove Saturday was a one-off.