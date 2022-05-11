Patrick Roberts revels in Sunderland heroics as he makes career admission

Patrick Roberts was the Sunderland hero on Monday after scoring a 93rd minute goal against Sheffield Wednesday that saw the Black Cats advance to the League One play-off final.

They go on to face Wycombe Wanderers a week on Saturday.

Roberts arrived from Manchester City in January with plenty of success already under his belt. He’s had his hands on the Scottish Premiership three times and won league cups, as well as silverware with Spanish club Girona.

However, Roberts says his goal on Monday night was up there as one of his best achievements, which he now wants to build upon and gain promotion, as he told The Chronicle: “I’ve had a few big moments in my time, in different places, but that was definitely right up there. It’s definitely up there with anything I’ve done. I’ve obviously won a few trophies, and been in some top teams and been around some good players, but I think a journey like this, for a club like this, is definitely right up there in terms of a high career high.

“It’s not over yet though. There are more things to write, and I’m just glad to have had the opportunity to be part of it.

“There’s obviously still one more games to go, and hopefully we can make some more history. That’s what I came to this club to do. I came with the aim of winning promotion. We all know that’s the aim, and we’ve all been really focused on that.

“It’s the same for all of us – from the lads that have been here for the last four years to the lads like me that came in January. It took me and Jack [Clarke] on Monday, and we’ve only come in since January, but we know what it’s like. We know what it feels like to be part of a huge club, and the aim is to get back to where the club should be. It’s just one game though – and now we need to go again in the next one.”

The Verdict:

The fact that Roberts is labelling this as a career high for him shows just how much that goal meant to Sunderland and the fans on Monday, as it helped them progress to the final of the play-offs.

That feeling he got once scoring will no doubt serve as motivation to Roberts to go and complete the task in the final now so he can feel that joy again.

Wycombe will be a tough team to face in the play-offs and, therefore, the Black Cats will have to work hard to prepare themselves for the game.

However, there is no doubt that the side will go into this game with every intention of returning to the Championship.