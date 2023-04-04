Patrick Roberts has revealed the key Tony Mowbray message that has driven recent positive results.

Importance of discipline

Sunderland became the first team this season to keep a clean sheet at Burnley in the Championship, drawing 0-0 with the league leaders on Friday night.

Roberts started for the Black Cats in a display that saw the team earn just 30 per cent of possession.

Roberts has been back in the starting lineup in recent weeks with Mowbray’s side chasing a play-off place.

A well-earned point away at Turf Moor has seen the gap to the top six remain at seven points with seven games still to play.

Following an open training session on Monday afternoon, the winger revealed the message that the Sunderland boss has relayed to the team to ensure their defensive discipline.

The team has been making an extra effort to ensure greater solidity at the back following the 5-1 hammering received by Stoke City in early March.

The 26-year old admitted that the defensive work isn’t how he likes to play, but that it is essential for the health of the team.

"It's something that, as a winger, you don't want to be doing too much but you have to do it for the team,” said Roberts, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Whether it's me, Jack [Clarke] or whoever is out there, we do that and we work hard as long as we are on the pitch - that's what the manager tells us every week.

“He says we have to work hard and earn the right to play and then after that you can be more relaxed, composed, and try to do something on the ball.

“If you do the hard work, you get the rewards and the 0-0 at Burnley was deserved on Friday.”

The draw against the Clarets has left Sunderland 12th in the table, three points clear of Stoke.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of Hull City on Friday.

Can this increased defensive solidity earn Sunderland a play-off place?

Rafa Benitez once compared how football coaches have to manage the problem of balancing attack and defence to balancing the use of a bedsheet to remain warm at night.

If you pull up a bed sheet to protect your body you risk making your feet cold, which is a similar problem Mowbray will have to balance if his more solid defence causes his attack to start drying up.

The gap to the top six is seven points, but time is running out on gaining ground on those ahead in the table.

Solving the bed sheet problem could be key to closing the gap to the top six in these final weeks.