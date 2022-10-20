Patrick Roberts reveals key Sunderland issue concerning Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts has claimed that the Black Cats miss the instinctive side of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart’s games most – with the two strikers still absent.

Stewart picked up a thigh injury in the warmup before the Championship club’s defeat to Middlesbrough in early September while Simms limped off with a toe issue against Reading nine days later.

Neither forward has featured since for Sunderland, which has left Tony Mowbray without a number nine for a significant chunk of the 2022/23 campaign.

The experienced coach and his squad have dealt well without the pair, however, and are 13th in the Championship after 15 games – four points back from the top six.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Roberts highlighted the lack of striker’s instincts in the side as the key issue in the absence of Simms and Stewart.

He explained: “I think it’s just a different dimension. Their instincts are obviously to score goals, you see all their goals this season and it’s all instinctual stuff and tap-ins or quick strikes and that’s what we’re missing.

“It’s hard to do anything, because there is nothing we can do about it. We have to play and have been coping the last few weeks without one.

“We have enough quality in the squad to score goals, you saw that at the weekend and past few games. It’s just about the consistency of doing it every week and every day in training.

“It’s something I obviously have to do as well as the other stuff I bring to the team. You need to win games with goals and it’s great putting the ball in the back of the net but like I said once they are back it will be a different dimension.”

Stewart is not expected to return until after the upcoming World Cup break and though Simms is ahead of him in his recovery, Mowbray indicated earlier this week that “it will probably will still be a while”.

Sunderland host Burnley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after a midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

These 18 Sunderland quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 1. Where did Sunderland finish in 2021/22? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Roberts here.

Sunderland and Mowbray deserve a lot of credit for how well they’ve managed without their strikers but there have certainly been times when they’ve been hamstrung.

Black Cats supporters will likely reflect on many of their tight games over the past month or so and feel that with Simms or Stewart in the side, they could have picked up more points.

The good news is that it looks as though both players could be back before the end of 2022.

As long as the North East club can keep themselves in the running until then, they could be a real contender in the second half of the season.