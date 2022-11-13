Patrick Roberts reflects on Sunderland season so far as World Cup arrives

Patrick Roberts took to Twitter on Saturday evening to reflect on Sunderland’s season so far as we head into the break for the World Cup.

The final games in England are being played today at the top levels before focus turns to the World Cup, which gets underway next week.

Plenty of players in the Championship will be watching on, whilst some are playing, and it’s a good opportunity for those that aren’t going to take stock of the season so far and plan for the run afterwards.

Roberts and Sunderland will certainly be looking forward to the second half of the season, with them showing a good level of competitiveness so far this year, after returning to the second tier.

Here’s what Roberts had to say:

Great start to the season, supports been unreal every game 🤛🏻 see you soon 🫡 🔴⚪️ @SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/sRM7rcMgJh — Patrick Roberts (@patrick7roberts) November 12, 2022

The Verdict

The Black Cats have had a solid first portion of the year and have plenty on which to build on.

Tony Mowbray has arrived to replace Alex Neil, of course, and so far things are going along well enough, with them beating Birmingham last time out.

If they can be a bit more consistent they’ll really start climbing the league table, and that will be the aim once the World Cup is done.