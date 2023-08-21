Sunderland will hope the focus in the final 11 days of the transfer window will be on players coming in at the Stadium of Light and not departures.

The Black Cats have made some significant signings over the summer but it seems the club is still eyeing more additions, especially in the forward area of the pitch.

However, while they continue their search for a striker, they will be looking to retain the services of their key players, including Patrick Roberts.

What is Patrick Roberts’ situation at Sunderland?

Roberts looks to have found a home at the Stadium of Light, having impressed since arriving at the club.

The 26-year-old was integral to the club's promotion from League One and was a crucial part of the team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

The winger has played 68 times for the club so far, recording seven goals and eight assists in the process.

Roberts joined the Wearsiders in January of last year, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The player is now in the final year of that contract at the club, and it has meant his future at the Stadium of Light is up in the air.

What is Sunderland’s stance on a new contract for Patrick Roberts?

As the player is in the final year of his contract at the club, speculation around his future has grown over the last few months of this transfer window.

One might expect Sunderland would be in a hurry to get the player to sign a new contract, especially given how he has performed since joining the club.

However, it was reported in July by Sports Illustrated, that the Black Cats had delayed any contract talks until after the transfer window closes after seeing signs of discontent from the player.

The 26-year-old is believed to be considered an important player for the club, and his manager, Tony Mowbray, has described him as the best player in the league.

The club had planned to hold talks with the player over a new contract, but according to this report, the talks were put on hold, so the focus could be on the end of the transfer window and matters on the pitch.

It is said the club plans to hold contract talks with the player later in the year but there is less confidence that a deal can be agreed upon.

Which teams are interested in Patrick Roberts?

Roberts’ performances for Sunderland and his contract situation don’t seem to have gone under the radar, as clubs are now circling with interest in the player.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton are interested in signing the Sunderland player in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The Saints are still looking to improve their squad, and it seems they have identified Roberts as a possible signing but they face competition from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, with whom Roberts has a history.

It remains to be seen if the clubs plan on acting on their interest, but given Roberts’ contract, Sunderland may find themselves in a tricky position should a bid be made by either club.

His situation could be one worth keeping an eye on as the end of the summer window moves closer.