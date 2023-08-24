Sunderland's chances of keeping key winger Patrick Roberts past the summer window may have gone up a few notches, but not in the circumstances Tony Mowbray and fans would have wished for.

It has been revealed by Sunderland's official club website that the 26-year-old winger has sustained a hamstring strain, doing so in the club's first win of the season against Rotherham United last weekend.

Roberts was replaced by another player who has been linked with a departure from the Stadium of Light in that victory, as Alex Pritchard came on in his place with thirteen minutes of the game remaining.

The statement reveals that the club expect Roberts to be available for selection after the September international break, meaning he will miss the upcoming fixtures against Coventry City and Southampton.

Blow to Southampton and Celtic

Ironically enough, the Saints are one of two clubs rumoured with a potential move for Roberts at this moment in time, with the other being SPFL Champions Celtic, for whom the winger played 79 times for between 2016 and 2018 in three consecutive loan spells.

Alan Nixon was the first to break such links between both teams who are vying for Roberts' signature, but still no official bid has been made.

The links shouldn't come as a major surprise though, after enjoying a successful campaign in 2022/23, where Sunderland's young side defied the odds to reach the play-offs, Roberts' current deal is set to run out at the end of this season after signing back in January 2022.

During his time on the North East, the winger has featured in 65 competitive outings, scoring seven times, and is one of the more experienced players in Mowbray's dressing room as a result of the Black Cats having the youngest squad by average age in the Championship.

What is Roberts' contract stance at present?

His contributions mean that Mowbray is desperate to tie him down to a longer deal at the Stadium of Light, but SportsIllustrated reported earlier on in the window that talks had been put on hold until after the transfer deadline on September 1st as a result of Roberts showing signs of 'discontent'.

As a result of this injury providing a potential blow to Roberts' chances of departing the North East for either the South Coast or Glasgow, it may be easier for Sunderland to finally agree terms with one of their key men.

Connection to Celtic

If a move was to come to fruition, it wouldn't be unsurprising if Roberts opted to make the move further north, having stated his connection to Celtic in an interview with the Athletic prior to Sunderland's League One play-off campaign in 2022, and his experiences with the current boss Brendan Rodgers, who is back at Celtic Park for the second time.

"I played reserve games and stuff, then got an opportunity and ended up scoring about six goals and winning the league. Then they changed managers and Brendan Rodgers came in.

"He was great, helped me a lot, played me a lot, tried to improve my game. I really felt I belonged somewhere and with a manager who takes care of his players, not just me.

"For a kid, it was an amazing opportunity and I felt at home at Celtic. I’ll always support Celtic, I’ll always have a connection. I was there two and a half years but that will last a lifetime. " Roberts continued.